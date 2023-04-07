News you can trust since 1952
Fran Shaw captured this picturesque scene of the waterfall in the Japanese Garden at Newstead Abbey.

Photos: Fabulous close-ups are captured by our talented readers across the area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This gorgeous close-up shot of a robin having a rest was snapped by Diana Wood of Gateford. She titles it ‘bad hair day’.

This gorgeous close-up shot of a robin having a rest was snapped by Diana Wood of Gateford. She titles it ‘bad hair day’. Photo: Diana Wood

Stuart Parker snapped this idyllic view of Scofton Church with a sprinkling of spring flowers bursting with life.

Stuart Parker snapped this idyllic view of Scofton Church with a sprinkling of spring flowers bursting with life. Photo: Stuart Parker

David Instone captured this incredible close-up of a cinnabar moth caterpillar.

David Instone captured this incredible close-up of a cinnabar moth caterpillar. Photo: David Instone

This delightful close-up of a daffodil looking radiant was snapped at The Mill Pond in Tickhill by Lynda Blackshaw.

This delightful close-up of a daffodil looking radiant was snapped at The Mill Pond in Tickhill by Lynda Blackshaw. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

