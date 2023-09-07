Photos: Enjoy these spectacular shots of nature from our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Beautiful butterfly
Kimberley's Debby Rutherford was in the right place at the right time to snap this beautiful shot of a peacock butterfly. Photo: Submitted
2. Hay there
A classic summer's scene of hay bales being collected was snapped in Cossall by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted
3. Clouds gathering
A cracking landscape shot from Sheena Trower shows the view looking towards to Woodlinkin and Stoneyford. Photo: Submitted
4. Superb shot
A superb shot from Ivan Dunstan shows a barn owl in mid-flight at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Ivan Dunstan