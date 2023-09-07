News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
A superb shot of juicy apples in the sunshine, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andy Eyre.A superb shot of juicy apples in the sunshine, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andy Eyre.
Photos: Enjoy these spectacular shots of nature from our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Kimberley's Debby Rutherford was in the right place at the right time to snap this beautiful shot of a peacock butterfly.

1. Beautiful butterfly

Kimberley's Debby Rutherford was in the right place at the right time to snap this beautiful shot of a peacock butterfly. Photo: Submitted

A classic summer's scene of hay bales being collected was snapped in Cossall by David Hodgkinson.

2. Hay there

A classic summer's scene of hay bales being collected was snapped in Cossall by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted

A cracking landscape shot from Sheena Trower shows the view looking towards to Woodlinkin and Stoneyford.

3. Clouds gathering

A cracking landscape shot from Sheena Trower shows the view looking towards to Woodlinkin and Stoneyford. Photo: Submitted

A superb shot from Ivan Dunstan shows a barn owl in mid-flight at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.

4. Superb shot

A superb shot from Ivan Dunstan shows a barn owl in mid-flight at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

