Ivan Dunstan was on the spot to snap this lovely shot of a peregrine falcon preparing to take off from Eastwood Church.

Photos: Enjoy the wonders of nature in our latest reader snaps

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A lovely close-up photo taken by Lynda Blackshaw shows field bindweed, near Sandhill Lake.

1. Beautiful bindweed

A lovely close-up photo taken by Lynda Blackshaw shows field bindweed, near Sandhill Lake. Photo: Submitted

Here's a striking image that was taken and sent in by Andy Eyre which he has titled 'Is the sun coming out?'

2. Birds in flight

Here's a striking image that was taken and sent in by Andy Eyre which he has titled 'Is the sun coming out?' Photo: Submitted

A delightful photo from regular David Hodgkinson shows a particularly fluffy looking robin in Cossall.

3. Fluffiest robin

A delightful photo from regular David Hodgkinson shows a particularly fluffy looking robin in Cossall. Photo: Submitted

A stunning offering from Philip Wardle which shows a hare catching the evening sun in Moorgreen.

4. Catching a few rays

A stunning offering from Philip Wardle which shows a hare catching the evening sun in Moorgreen. Photo: Submitted

