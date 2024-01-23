Photos: Enjoy the best of nature in our area with these latest reader snaps

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Sunny day
It's a sunny winter's day at Attenborough Nature Reserve in this photo taken and sent in by Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted
2. Grey day
The sun is doing its best to break through the dark clouds above Gateford in this latest offering from Diana Wood. Photo: Submitted
3. On reflection
A beautifully reflective shot from Kim Welberry showing some of the recent floods at Lea Marsh. Photo: Submitted
4. Grey day
An eye-catching photo taken on a grey day by Stuart Parker beneath the magnificent Conisborough viaduct. Photo: Submitted