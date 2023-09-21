News you can trust since 1952
A stunning shot of the night sky above his garden by Eastwood's David Hodgkinson.A stunning shot of the night sky above his garden by Eastwood's David Hodgkinson.
Photos: Enjoy a perfect showcase for nature across the area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

The swans are out and about near Sandhill Lake in this latest photo from Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw.

1. On the move

The swans are out and about near Sandhill Lake in this latest photo from Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw. Photo: Submitted

​A delightful shot taken and sent in by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre shows a lovely cloud formation.

2. Cracking clouds

​A delightful shot taken and sent in by Brinsley’s Andy Eyre shows a lovely cloud formation. Photo: Submitted

Here's a delightful offering from John Moss which he has titled 'How Now Brown Cow'.

3. How now brown cow

Here's a delightful offering from John Moss which he has titled 'How Now Brown Cow'. Photo: Submitted

Moya Cudworth took this quirky photo and said: “​Found this little guy in my Creswell garden, but not sure what he is.” Can anyone shed any light?

4. What's this?

Moya Cudworth took this quirky photo and said: “​Found this little guy in my Creswell garden, but not sure what he is.” Can anyone shed any light? Photo: Submitted

