1 . Doggy Dens UK Rescue, Cuckney

Duties will range from cleaning, kennel maintenance and fundraising to assure quality of life for Dogs in needs. There is a potential opportunity to work closely with the dogs after they have settled in and built a relationship with the dogs. Volunteers need to be confident around dogs and to understand a dogs needs and be able to work in a team. To apply, contact the email address: [email protected] Photo: Brian Eyre