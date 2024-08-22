In a list of volunteering opportunities shared by Mansfield CVS (Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service), there is something for everyone.
1. Doggy Dens UK Rescue, Cuckney
Duties will range from cleaning, kennel maintenance and fundraising to assure quality of life for Dogs in needs. There is a potential opportunity to work closely with the dogs after they have settled in and built a relationship with the dogs. Volunteers need to be confident around dogs and to understand a dogs needs and be able to work in a team. To apply, contact the email address: [email protected] Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Food cycle - Sutton
Various voluntary roles at Sutton food cycle are available. The Sutton-based project runs every Wednesday, with host leads starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm. They are based at The Magdalene Centre, Church Ave, Sutton. For more information about volunteering and vacancies, see volunteer.foodcycle.org.uk/volunteer-sign-up Photo: National World
3. The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)
The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG) exists to conserve, protect, and improve the natural environment in Forest Town, Mansfield. They own and look after Spa Ponds Nature Reserve in Forest Town. Volunteer activities include planting trees, maintaining the bridleway, litter picking and biodiversity improvement. If you are interested then please reach out by email to: [email protected] or telephone chair Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134. Photo: The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)
4. Supported Hospital Discharge Volunteers – Mansfield
BAC are looking for volunteers to help with their Supported Hospital Discharge Service in Mansfield. The service helps people regain independence following a stay in King's Mill Hospital, prioritising those with little or no support network. For more information on volunteering: Call 01777 709650 or email [email protected] Photo: Peter Byrne
