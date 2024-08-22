PHOTOS: Eight volunteering opportunities in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 11:40 BST
Looking for ways to give back to the community in your spare time? Check out these eight volunteering opportunities here in the Mansfield area.

In a list of volunteering opportunities shared by Mansfield CVS (Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service), there is something for everyone.

Here are nine volunteering opportunities in the Mansfield area…

1. Doggy Dens UK Rescue, Cuckney

1. Doggy Dens UK Rescue, Cuckney

Duties will range from cleaning, kennel maintenance and fundraising to assure quality of life for Dogs in needs. There is a potential opportunity to work closely with the dogs after they have settled in and built a relationship with the dogs. Volunteers need to be confident around dogs and to understand a dogs needs and be able to work in a team. To apply, contact the email address: [email protected]

Various voluntary roles at Sutton food cycle are available. The Sutton-based project runs every Wednesday, with host leads starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm. They are based at The Magdalene Centre, Church Ave, Sutton. For more information about volunteering and vacancies, see volunteer.foodcycle.org.uk/volunteer-sign-up

2. Food cycle - Sutton

2. Food cycle - Sutton

Various voluntary roles at Sutton food cycle are available. The Sutton-based project runs every Wednesday, with host leads starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm. They are based at The Magdalene Centre, Church Ave, Sutton. For more information about volunteering and vacancies, see volunteer.foodcycle.org.uk/volunteer-sign-up

The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG) exists to conserve, protect, and improve the natural environment in Forest Town, Mansfield. They own and look after Spa Ponds Nature Reserve in Forest Town. Volunteer activities include planting trees, maintaining the bridleway, litter picking and biodiversity improvement. If you are interested then please reach out by email to: spa.ponds@gmail.com or telephone chair Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134.

3. The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)

3. The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)

The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG) exists to conserve, protect, and improve the natural environment in Forest Town, Mansfield. They own and look after Spa Ponds Nature Reserve in Forest Town. Volunteer activities include planting trees, maintaining the bridleway, litter picking and biodiversity improvement. If you are interested then please reach out by email to: [email protected] or telephone chair Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134.

BAC are looking for volunteers to help with their Supported Hospital Discharge Service in Mansfield. The service helps people regain independence following a stay in King's Mill Hospital, prioritising those with little or no support network. For more information on volunteering: Call 01777 709650 or email enquiries@bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk

4. Supported Hospital Discharge Volunteers – Mansfield

4. Supported Hospital Discharge Volunteers – Mansfield

BAC are looking for volunteers to help with their Supported Hospital Discharge Service in Mansfield. The service helps people regain independence following a stay in King's Mill Hospital, prioritising those with little or no support network. For more information on volunteering: Call 01777 709650 or email [email protected]

