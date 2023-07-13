News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Eagle-eyed readers snap the wonders of nature in county

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this gorgeous close-up of a brilliant blue flower.

1. Stunning close-up

Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this gorgeous close-up of a brilliant blue flower. Photo: Andy Eyre

Andrew’s Photography captured this cracking close-up of a magpie pecking at the bluebells.

2. Picture perfect

Andrew’s Photography captured this cracking close-up of a magpie pecking at the bluebells. Photo: Andrew's Photography

This idyllic view of the Awsworth Canal, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

3. Peaceful view

This idyllic view of the Awsworth Canal, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this superb shot of a pooch having a swim in the Erewash Canal.

4. Enjoying a swim

Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this superb shot of a pooch having a swim in the Erewash Canal. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

