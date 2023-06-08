News you can trust since 1952
Here's a super early morning shot taken by Rob Hutchinson at Portland Park in Kirkby.
Here’s a super early morning shot taken by Rob Hutchinson at Portland Park in Kirkby.

Photos: Eagle-eyed readers snap the wonders of nature in county

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Here’s a cracking shot from regular contributor Ivan Dunstan from Eastwood, showing a Spitfire high above the area.

1. Superb shot

Here's a cracking shot from regular contributor Ivan Dunstan from Eastwood, showing a Spitfire high above the area.

A lovely shot by Janet Hughes shows Kimberley Chapel, captured against striking looking clouds and a bright blue sky.

2. Fabulous shot

A lovely shot by Janet Hughes shows Kimberley Chapel, captured against striking looking clouds and a bright blue sky.

Here’s an idyllic shot taken and sent in by Debby Rutherford, showing part of the recent canal festival at Langley Mill.

3. Cracking shot

Here's an idyllic shot taken and sent in by Debby Rutherford, showing part of the recent canal festival at Langley Mill.

Eastwood’s Teresa Burgoyne snapped this lovely photo of a family of swans on the Nottingham Canal between Eastwood and Ilkeston.

4. So endearing

Eastwood's Teresa Burgoyne snapped this lovely photo of a family of swans on the Nottingham Canal between Eastwood and Ilkeston.

