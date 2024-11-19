Photos: Dogs in the snow through the years across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:53 GMT
Here are some adorable dogs enjoying the snow in Mansfield and Ashfield on previous snow days.

Photos taken between 2009 and 2024.

Esme Mellors with her dog enjoying a snow day in 2009.

1. Snow day

Esme Mellors with her dog enjoying a snow day in 2009. Photo: Angela Ward

Barney the dog enjoyed a snowball fight at Berry Hill Park.

2. Berry Hill Park

Barney the dog enjoyed a snowball fight at Berry Hill Park. Photo: Angela Ward

Family photo in Sherwood Pines, 2023.

3. Family

Family photo in Sherwood Pines, 2023. Photo: Chad

A sausage in the snow.

4. Snowy sausage

A sausage in the snow. Photo: Tiffany Mayfield

