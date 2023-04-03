Curious visitors of all ages gathered in Mansfield to explore their spiritual side this weekend.

Mansfield’s Mind, Body and Spirit Show was held on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, at the John Fretwell Complex, off Sookholme Road.

The two-day extravaganza was packed full of more than 50 exhibitors and offered 35 talks and workshops for visitors to enjoy.

From witchcraft and homeopathy to shamanic drumming, there was plenty on offer to suit all manner of curious minds.

The show has been run by organiser Erick Henderson since 1995 and is now more popular than ever, with tickets having sold out this year.

Stalwart show volunteer Karl Hernessen said events like these are important to help people broaden their minds.

He said: “It’s good to raise awareness about all different subjects.

“There was a talk on radio frequencies and their effects on biological life, which is really important to know. There were also talks on meditation, health and wellbeing to help people live better lives.

“Health is wealth and that’s the truth.”

Many speakers gave talks and demonstrations over the weekend, including Ian Jarvis who spoke about the effects of WiFi on health, and Vala Stiorra who demonstrated the art of reading tea leaves.

Other highlights included various demonstrations of mediumship and psychic abilities, a crystal healing workshop and a talk on fifth dimensional channelling.

Karl said: “The show creates an atmosphere which is uplifting and can cause a change in how people see the world.

“The way we are taught to see the world isn’t the way it really is – so this helps people to break through and wake up to a wider reality.”

