Notts Fungi Group led free walks, talks and activities throughout the day, as Sherwood Forest hosted a fungi day on Saturday, October 5.
The exhibits were free, and dozens signed up for hour-long guided tours in hopes of finding fungal families throughout the forest.
The county-wide group operates with the help of volunteers who share an interest in mycology.
The group invites anyone interested in learning more about the fungi found in Nottinghamshire to join them on their expeditions.
More information can be found at: nottsfungigroup.org.uk
Ann Ward, who has chaired the group for more than ten years, was one of the members who led a guided tour.
She mentioned that her interest in the group stemmed from curiosity.
When asked about the most enjoyable part of her work with the group, she said: “It is the sharing element.
“A lot of people are afraid of fungi and think they are all dangerous and poisonous.
“Many shy away from them instead of enjoying them.
“ A lot of us enjoy learning about them and taking photos. It is a hobby and interest for us.”
The group meets 10-12 times during autumn, commonly known as ‘fungi season’, with a few meetings held in spring.
Ann said the group seeks landowner permission across the county and surveys sites, identifying a list of species.
The group does not collect for consumption.
Volunteers have a variety of interests and specialties, which makes the group a knowledgeable bunch.
For other upcoming events at Sherwood Forest, visit: visitsherwood.co.uk/events/
