Here's the latest in a series of magnificent kingfisher photos from Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan.

Photos: Check out the best of nature across our area thanks to reader snaps

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A stunning close-up shot from Andy Gregory shows a grey wagtail preening its feathers by the river.

A stunning close-up shot from Andy Gregory shows a grey wagtail preening its feathers by the river. Photo: Andy Gregory

Andrew's Photography was in the right place at the right time to snap this calf feeding off its mother.

Andrew's Photography was in the right place at the right time to snap this calf feeding off its mother. Photo: Submitted

David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to snap this charming shot of Ruby at Eastwood.

David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to snap this charming shot of Ruby at Eastwood. Photo: Submitted

A delightful offering from Dave Long shows a carpet of bluebells, spotted during a walk through the woods.

A delightful offering from Dave Long shows a carpet of bluebells, spotted during a walk through the woods. Photo: Submitted

