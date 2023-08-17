News you can trust since 1952
A striking scene of the spire at St Mary's Church, Clumber Park, taken and sent in by Julie Brooks of Sutton.A striking scene of the spire at St Mary's Church, Clumber Park, taken and sent in by Julie Brooks of Sutton.
Photos: Check out latest batch of super nature photos by our readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Here's a touching scene of equine affection, taken at Newthorpe by David Hodgkinson.

1. Give us a kiss

Here's a touching scene of equine affection, taken at Newthorpe by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted

Rufford Abbey is looking particularly impressive in this fine photo taken by Michael Parrott while on an afternoon walk with wife Pat.

2. Spotlight on Rufford

Rufford Abbey is looking particularly impressive in this fine photo taken by Michael Parrott while on an afternoon walk with wife Pat. Photo: Submitted

Here is a lovely picture of some beautiful lilies, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andrew Eyre.

3. Lovely lilies

Here is a lovely picture of some beautiful lilies, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andrew Eyre. Photo: Submitted

Kingfisher photos feature fairly regularly in Ivan Dunstan's superb offerings to us and here is a wonderful example, taken at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.

4. Kingfisher at rest

Kingfisher photos feature fairly regularly in Ivan Dunstan's superb offerings to us and here is a wonderful example, taken at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Submitted

