Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Give us a kiss
Here's a touching scene of equine affection, taken at Newthorpe by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted
2. Spotlight on Rufford
Rufford Abbey is looking particularly impressive in this fine photo taken by Michael Parrott while on an afternoon walk with wife Pat. Photo: Submitted
3. Lovely lilies
Here is a lovely picture of some beautiful lilies, taken and sent in by Brinsley's Andrew Eyre. Photo: Submitted
4. Kingfisher at rest
Kingfisher photos feature fairly regularly in Ivan Dunstan's superb offerings to us and here is a wonderful example, taken at Langley Mill Nature Reserve. Photo: Submitted