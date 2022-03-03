We’ve trawled the Advertiser’s archives to unearth some fantastic shots of schools celebrating World Book Day. Do you recognise someone in the snaps? Perhaps you’re on one yourself.
1. Smiley trio
2010: Children from Awsworth Primary School enjoyed a dress-up day to celebrate World Book Day.
Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2. All smiles
2010: These pupils from Holly Hill Primary School in Selston are all smiles in their costumes, celebrating World Book Day.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Superb group shot
2012: A fabulous group shot of some of the pupils from Hollywell Primary School who took part in World Book Day.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. All dressed up
2010: Youngsters from Awsworth Primary School are dressed up and ready to celebrate World Book Day.
Photo: Lindsay Colbourne