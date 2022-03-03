2012: Pupils from Brookhill Leys Primary school show off their hats for World Book Day.

Photos: Check out these fab retro shots of schools celebrating World Book Day in and around Eastwood

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:00 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:30 am

We’ve trawled the Advertiser’s archives to unearth some fantastic shots of schools celebrating World Book Day. Do you recognise someone in the snaps? Perhaps you’re on one yourself.

1. Smiley trio

2010: Children from Awsworth Primary School enjoyed a dress-up day to celebrate World Book Day.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales

2. All smiles

2010: These pupils from Holly Hill Primary School in Selston are all smiles in their costumes, celebrating World Book Day.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

3. Superb group shot

2012: A fabulous group shot of some of the pupils from Hollywell Primary School who took part in World Book Day.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. All dressed up

2010: Youngsters from Awsworth Primary School are dressed up and ready to celebrate World Book Day.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Eastwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 2