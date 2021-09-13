Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this magnificent close-up of a cabbage white butterfly on a pretty purple buddleia.

Photos: Beautiful photos of nature are snapped by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire

By Sharon Brandom
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. So elegant

Anne Keep snapped this gorgeous shot of a swan gliding across a very still Sandhill Lake in Worksop, creating a stunning reflection.

Photo: Anne Keep

2. Beautiful shot

Gill Jones captured this beautiful shot of a butterfly collecting nectar from a huge sunflower growing in her garden in Forest Town.

Photo: Gill Jones

3. Bobbing along

Ray Spencer snapped this colourful shot of two mandarin ducks bobbing along the River Ryton in Worksop.

Photo: Ray Spencer

4. Fabulous shot

Rhys Crump, age 10, snapped this fantastic shot of a heron on Berry Hill Pond.

Photo: Rhys Crump

