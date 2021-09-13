Photos: Beautiful photos of nature are snapped by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. So elegant
Anne Keep snapped this gorgeous shot of a swan gliding across a very still Sandhill Lake in Worksop, creating a stunning reflection.
Photo: Anne Keep
2. Beautiful shot
Gill Jones captured this beautiful shot of a butterfly collecting nectar from a huge sunflower growing in her garden in Forest Town.
Photo: Gill Jones
3. Bobbing along
Ray Spencer snapped this colourful shot of two mandarin ducks bobbing along the River Ryton in Worksop.
Photo: Ray Spencer
4. Fabulous shot
Rhys Crump, age 10, snapped this fantastic shot of a heron on Berry Hill Pond.
Photo: Rhys Crump