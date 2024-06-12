PHOTOS: BBC reveals first look at the second series of Ashfield's James Graham’s Sherwood

The first-look pictures for series two of the popular BBC drama Sherwood, produced by House Productions and written by Ashfield-born writer, James Graham, have been released.

Series one was a critical and ratings success when it aired in June of 2022, with 7.5 million viewers in the UK, making it one of the most-watched new dramas that year.

The show, with a star-studded cast including new and returning members, offers a powerful and resonant portrayal of community and modern-day Britain.

The second series delves deeper into the powerful themes that resonated with audiences in the UK.

Set in the present day, it introduces two new families who become involved with the Sparrows, becoming entangled in a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

At the same time, the newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham passionately opposes a proposed new mine for the area.

This brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has plagued the community for so long.

It is set to return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.

To read more about series two, visit www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2024/sherwood-series-two-pictures

Readers can watch series one of Sherwood on BBC iPlayer.

1 . David Morrisey stars David Morrissey. This image belongs to the BBC. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Sherwood series two Monica Dolan (Ann Branson) and Perry Fitzpatrick (Rory Sparrow). This image belongs to the BBC. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . First look Michael Balogun (Harry Summers) and David Harewood (Denis Bottomley). This image belongs to the BBC. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Sherwood still Lorraine Ashbourne (Daphne Sparrow). This image belongs to the BBC. Photo: BBC Photo Sales