Ashfield fire crews hailed for “brilliant” community car wash that saw more than 100 cars washed, bringing in more than £1,000 for two charities.

Ashfield Fire Station hosted a charity car wash with funds raised to be split between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Little Ted Foundation.

The Sutton Road station hosted the event Saturday, September 16, where a total of 115 cars, including a 40 foot lorry were washed by firefighters and charity volunteers.

Crews raised more than £1,200 which will be split equally between The Fire Fighters charity and children’s charity, The Little Ted Foundation.

Richard Cooper, station manager of Ashfield Fire Station, said: “The car wash was a brilliant day.

“During the day our operational crews were still available to be mobilised to incidents, and did in fact have to attend an RTC and a house fire.

“However – we could keep the show on the road at station with our other volunteers.

“The Little Ted Foundation kindly donated a three or four night holiday for six people to their Mountain Lodge, which was sold during a silent social media auction, bringing in an additional £210 on top of the total.

“Thank you to every single person who brought their car to be washed last Saturday, and for the ongoing support.

“Without you guys we wouldn’t be able to put on these events and raise money for charities that mean a lot to us.”

1 . Community support Funds were split between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Little Ted Foundation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Photo Sales

2 . More than 100 cars Fire crews and charity volunteers washed more than 100 cars in total at the Sutton Road station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Photo Sales

3 . Raising funds Ashfield fire crews said it was a "great turnout" as they raised more than £1,200. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Photo Sales