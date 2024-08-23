PHOTOS: Adorable canine captures are going down a 'treat' at Clumber Park

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
Dog enthusiasts have been visiting Clumber Park this summer to have charming portraits of their dogs taken by a small photography business that has a passion for dogs and their unique personalities.

Charlotte Noble, of the photography business Noble Captures, has enjoyed her time at Clumber Park's popular dog café Central Bark.

The photographer has a space in the café set up for a photoshoot, and the results of her work are adorable.

On her dog photography, she said: “Just combining things that I love, photography and dogs being two of those things, I get to meet so many different dogs and they all have individual personalities.”

Charlotte will be at Clumber Park again on September 8 for a Family Fun Dog Show from 9:30am to 1pm.

If you're interested in Charlotte's photography, you can find more details at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092961258350

The Family Fun Dog Show is a free event. However, if you'd like to enter your dog into a category, there is a charge of £1 per class.

Additionally, there is a charge for any dog photoshoots.

Check out Charlotte’s ‘noble’ canine captures here…

Family photos are a popular request at the park when Noble Captures are present.

1. Family photos

Family photos are a popular request at the park when Noble Captures are present.

Here is birthday girl Willow enjoying the limelight.

2. Birthday girl

Here is birthday girl Willow enjoying the limelight.

Charlotte said she enjoys capturing each dog's unique personality in her photography.

3. Capture

Charlotte said she enjoys capturing each dog's unique personality in her photography.

Little dogs can rule the roost with a prop or two.

4. Adorable

Little dogs can rule the roost with a prop or two.

