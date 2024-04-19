Photos: A first look inside Warsop Health Hub as facility set to open this June

The date for the grand opening of the Warsop Health Hub has been confirmed for June 1, 2024.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

Warsop Health Hub, off Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019 and will significantly expand the parish’s leisure, wellbeing, and community provisions.

The facility will be home to a new 15 x 8-metre swimming pool and splash play area, a changing village, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a café, and a community space area.

Also, the multi-use games area works are nearing completion, offering a brand-new tarmacked space to play sports outdoors, just behind the hub building.

As well as the confirmed opening date, centre operators More Leisure Community Trust (MCLT) and Serco Leisure have begun advertising for roles at the centre, including lifeguards, swimming teachers, and duty managers.

Take a first look inside the new Health Hub…

For the community

A work in progress

Coming together

Gym

