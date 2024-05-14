Photos: A first look inside Mansfield wildlife rescue's charity shop in Shirebrook

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue has opened a charity shop in Shirebrook to raise funds for their Pleasley Vale rescue centre.

The charity is dedicated to providing care and rehabilitation services to sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife in the Mansfield area.

Charity founder Cheryl Martins said she was thrilled to be able to open a shop to raise much-needed funds for the charity’s work.

Cheryl added: “We are all excited about the future. I am excited to see where this takes us.”

The shop is located at 49 Main Street, Shirebrook, with opening hours of 9am-1pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

It will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

1 . A familiar face Mansfield Wildlife rescue, new charity shop in Shirebrook. Here is Cheryl's daughter, Ashlie Martins . Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Bargains Items have been donated to the charity, with plenty of bargains available for supporters. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Fundraising All funds raised will support Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales