1. Cracking close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this picture perfect close-up of a robin, fit for a Christmas card.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Stunning sunset
This magnificent view of the sun setting over Sherwood Forest was taken by Bob Smalley from Peafield Lane in Mansfield.
Photo: Bob Smalley
3. Fabulous shot
Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop snapped this superb shot of the River Ryton at Scofton.
Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
4. Eye-catching view
This striking view of the sky over Worksop was captured by Susannah Spencer.
Photo: Susannah Spencer