Janet Hughes snapped this delightful shot of delicious looking apples, just ripe for the picking.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a kingfisher perched by an impressive looking spider's web. This magnificent shot of a bird silhouetted against a full moon was snapped by David Hodgkinson. David called the snap 'The eagle has landed '. Watch out Jack Frost is about. Brinsley's Andy Eyre snapped this frosty picturesque view. An idyllic shot of St Helen's Church in Selston, with an autumnal glow, taken by Lynda Anderson. Another cracking shot from Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan. This impressive close-up of a water rail is a rare sight along the Rover Erewash. Brinsley’s Andy Eyre captured this spooky shot of the moon dipping behind the clouds, another great picture from our regular snapper. This picture perfect shot was another fantastic picture snapped by Janet Hughes, taken in her back garden. John Riches snapped this beautiful shot of a display of flowers from a garden in Nuthall.