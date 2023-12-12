Photos: A closer look at Christmas on White Post Farm in 16 snaps
A closer look at Christmas time on White Post Farm in 16 seasonal photos.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Christmas at the farm has seen lots of happy families with festive smiles captured in seasonal snaps.
As a result of happy visitors, the tourist attraction has been inundated with positive feedback over the last few weeks.
Visit www.whitepostfarm.co.uk/all-about-christmas-at-the-farm/ for more details about Christmas on the farm.
Here is a closer look at Christmas activities on the farm…
