Photos: A closer look at Christmas on White Post Farm in 16 snaps

A closer look at Christmas time on White Post Farm in 16 seasonal photos.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT

Christmas at the farm has seen lots of happy families with festive smiles captured in seasonal snaps.

As a result of happy visitors, the tourist attraction has been inundated with positive feedback over the last few weeks.

Visit www.whitepostfarm.co.uk/all-about-christmas-at-the-farm/ for more details about Christmas on the farm.

Here is a closer look at Christmas activities on the farm…

Happy visitors with Santa Clause.

1. Festive cheer

Happy visitors with Santa Clause. Photo: White Post Farm

To add to the festive experience, there are reindeers and miniature donkeys at the farm.

2. Christmas creatures

To add to the festive experience, there are reindeers and miniature donkeys at the farm. Photo: White Post Farm

Visitors can see the newborn lambs over the festive period.

3. Visit the lambs

Visitors can see the newborn lambs over the festive period. Photo: White Post Farm

Visitors receive a gift from their Santa visit on the park.

4. All smiles

Visitors receive a gift from their Santa visit on the park. Photo: White Post Farm

