I bet you recognise some of these faces...
Did you know that some of these successful women – currently thriving in their careers – are originally from Nottinghamshire?
1. Su Pollard
Susan Georgina "Su" Pollard is an English actress and singer. Her career has spanned over 45 years; she is most famous for her role in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi! She also appeared in You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching! Pollard has appeared in over 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes. She was born in Nottingham. Photo: Contributed
2. Jayne Torvill
Jayne Torvill, OBE is a British professional ice dancer and former competitor. With Christopher Dean, she won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics and a bronze medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics, becoming one of the oldest figure skating Olympic medal winners. Jayne was born in Clifton, Nottingham. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
3. Vicky McClure
Vicky Lee McClure MBE is an English actress, model and presenter. She is from Wollaton, Nottingham, and best known for her roles as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series Line of Duty and Lol Jenkins in Shane Meadows' film This Is England and its Channel 4 sequel mini-series This Is England '86, This Is England '88, and This Is England '90. Photo: Getty Images
4. Mary Earps
Mary Earps MBE is a talented English football player who plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the Women's Super League and is also a member of the England national team. She hails from West Bridgford and has achieved significant success in her sport over the last couple of years, even earning the honour of having a Nottingham tram named after her. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images