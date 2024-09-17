We felt the need to channel some positive energy and celebrate the area's strengths.
Here are 13 reasons why being from Mansfield is great.
Can you think of any others?
1. The people
This list had to include all of you. Mansfield is filled with quirky characters throughout the community, many of whom are friendly, humorous, and have many stories to share. Photo: JPI
2. Mansfield Town FC
It's fair to say that one of the best things about Mansfield is Mansfield Town FC and the passionate football fans who support the club. Football is all about community, and this club unites us all. From the men's and women's teams to the youth sides, and the work carried out across the district by Mansfield Town Community Trust, Mansfield is blue and yellow. Photo: Emily Bradley Photography
3. Pockets of green spaces
One of the things many residents love about Mansfield is that you're never far away from a park or green space. Whether you want to drive down the road and visit a country park, or enjoy a lunchtime stroll through picturesque pockets of nature, we have all of this and more on our doorstep. Image: Carr Bank Park, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield Council
4. Coffee shops and bistros
One great thing about being from Mansfield is the abundance of coffee shops and bistros. We have plenty of options, whether we want to grab a drink at a popular chain or support independent businesses while meeting with a friend. There are plenty of venues to visit for a delicious hot beverage and a bite to eat. Photo: weedezign - Adobe