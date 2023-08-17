Here are 12 of the best charity shops in the Mansfield area – according to your fellow Chad readers.
Whether you want affordable items and clothing – or wish to support a local or national cause – there are plenty of shopping spots in the area.
This is by no means an exhaustive or ordered list, but these 12 charities were highly recommended on fb.com/mansfieldchad
1. Lashes HQ
The Clipstone shop sells pre-loved items, with proceeds used by the charity to support people in the area. The Lashes Foundation was set up by Emma and Lee Wilson, from Clipstone, in memory of their daughter Evie, who died, aged 13, in July 2021. Photo: Andy Summer
2. Jack of All Hearts Brain Cancer Fundraising Shop
Sandra Marshall and her friend Chris Kenzie in the charity shop located inside Handley Arcade. The charity shop was launched in memory of Jack Sanders who died aged 35 in 2018 after fighting brain cancer for six years. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Hetty's
Pictured are Debbie Knowles (chief exec) and Tracey Crosby (operations lead) from Hetty's Charity, in their new Mansfield Woodhouse HQ. Founded in 1996 by a group of mums who were all experiencing the pain and heartbreak of a loved one’s addiction, this courageous group of founders decided to offer each other support when they realised there was nowhere else to access help. The charity was highly recommended by our readers, with the Warsop shop being a favourite spot for shoppers and supporters. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Shop
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance shop, located on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was recommended by readers. The charity, who has additional charity shops in Mapperley and Wragby, raise funds for the air ambulance service. Crews on average attend four potentially life-saving missions a day but receive no government or NHS funding for their service. Funds raised for the charity means the air ambulance can operate 365 days a year, 24 hours a day across the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire area. Photo: Simon Hulme