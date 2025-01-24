Photos: 11 'guest favourite' properties on Airbnb in the Sherwood Forest area

1 . South Wing of Edwinstowe Hall

This entire home in Edwinstowe accommodates up to 10 guests, featuring five bedrooms, seven beds, and two bathrooms. It has an impressive rating of 4.98. This beautiful property is the South Wing of Edwinstowe Hall, was constructed in 1701 for the First Earl of Scarborough. It is just a stone's throw away from Sherwood Forest and is located next to Saint Mary's Church, where legend has it that Robin Hood and Maid Marian were married. Situated in the heart of the village, there is plenty to explore nearby. (£378 per night). To learn more and book your stay, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb Community