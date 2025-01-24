Photos: 11 'guest favourite' Airbnb properties in Sherwood Forest for the summer

Airbnb is an online platform that markets short-term and long-term home stays.
There are some great properties in the Sherwood Forest area – and thanks to Airbnb – we are sharing 11 of their ‘guest favourite’ stays here.
Whether travelling internationally or domestically, ‘guest favourites’ make it easy for guests to find the best places to stay and make the most of their trip.
Do you have a ‘guest favourite’ property on Airbnb in Nottinghamshire that isn't featured? Get in touch, and we will expand our list.
All images are courtesy of Airbnb Community.
1. South Wing of Edwinstowe Hall
This entire home in Edwinstowe accommodates up to 10 guests, featuring five bedrooms, seven beds, and two bathrooms. It has an impressive rating of 4.98. This beautiful property is the South Wing of Edwinstowe Hall, was constructed in 1701 for the First Earl of Scarborough. It is just a stone's throw away from Sherwood Forest and is located next to Saint Mary's Church, where legend has it that Robin Hood and Maid Marian were married. Situated in the heart of the village, there is plenty to explore nearby. (£378 per night). To learn more and book your stay, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb Community
2. Tiny home in Kings Clipstone
This 4.95-star guest favourite property in Kings Clipstone accommodates up to 4 guests. It is a cabin on wheels, crafted from locally sourced oak and larch. Nestled within a meadow, the cabin is surrounded by woodland in Sherwood Forest. (£120 per night). For more details and to book a stay, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk Photo: Image courtesy of Airbnb Community
3. Mill House, Ollerton
This five-star home in Ollerton accommodates 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, and 3.5 bathrooms. This unique property built in 1713 is adjacent to Ollerton Watermill, Nottinghamshire's only working watermill. The house has recently undergone complete renovation and is now a stunning, 4 bedroom house. The property is situated directly on the River Maun, which the garden and house overlook. The house is close to many amenities, such as a variety of pubs, restaurants, picturesque walks and historic parks - including Sherwood Forest. All this is yours for £305 a night. To see more details and book, check out: www.airbnb.co.uk Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb Community
4. Country Farm Annexe - Award Winning B&B in Worksop
Enjoy your stay in the Annexe, a charming part of the house set in a tranquil country setting. It features a comfortable king-size bed along with a spacious en-suite shower room and WC. The high-spec kitchen and dining room are perfect for meals, while the beamed lounge, complete with a cosy wood burner and smart TVs, offers great views. This 4.99-star-rated Worksop property is ideal for two guests, with one bedroom and one bed. Voted the best B&B in Worksop by Made in North Notts Awards 2019. Only £74 for the night. To see more and book a stay, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb Community
