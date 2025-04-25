3 . Life in the Rock Houses

Angela Roche is the great-great granddaughter of John Bramwell, the last-known cave dweller of the rock houses, which are cut out of the sandstone on Rock Hill in Mansfield. We have searched the archives and been given permission to share some fantastic photographs from Angela’s collection which show the rock houses through the years. Unfortunately the landslide in November 2019 has meant the condition of the rock houses is currently unknown, as work is ongoing to secure the rock face. This is part of our local history. Photo: John Bramwell, the last known rock house inhabitant outside his Mansfield property in 1894. Photo: Angela Roche