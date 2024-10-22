Photos: 10 of the top care homes in Mansfield and Ashfield as rated by the CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The rating system is as follows;

Outstanding: The service is performing exceptionally well.

Good: The service is performing well and meeting expectations.

Requires improvement: The service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.

Inadequate: The service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

In reference to ‘care homes’, the following list includes a combination of residential and nursing homes.

Check out 10 of the top care homes in our area…

1 . Voyage Care: Esmer House Voyage Care: Esmer House, located on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. Esmer House is a Prader-Willi syndrome specialist care home.

2 . Thistle Hill Hall Thistle Hill Hall received an overall Outstanding rating by the CQC. The assisted living residence is located on Debdale Lane, Mansfield. Thistle Hill Hall specialises in treating individuals with severe and enduring mental health needs and often behaviours which may be a challenge.

3 . Ashcroft Care Home Ashcroft Care Home, on Langton Road, Sutton, received an 'Outstanding' CQC rating. This care home offers the latest in luxurious living: the home has its own tea room, hair salon, massage and pamper parlour.

4 . Sutton House Sutton House, run by MGB Care Services Ltd (Residential Services) on Kirkby Road, received an 'Outstanding' rating from the CQC.