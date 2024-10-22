Photos: 10 of the top care homes in Mansfield and Ashfield as rated by the CQC

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:06 BST
When choosing a care home, the numerous options can be overwhelming. We have identified 10 of the top care homes in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, rated as such by the CQC, which may be worth considering.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The rating system is as follows;

Outstanding: The service is performing exceptionally well.

Good: The service is performing well and meeting expectations.

Requires improvement: The service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.

Inadequate: The service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

In reference to ‘care homes’, the following list includes a combination of residential and nursing homes.

More care homes in the area may have received a ‘good’ rating, but we’ve chosen to focus on 10 for this article.

We will share additional coverage in the future.

Check out 10 of the top care homes in our area…

Voyage Care: Esmer House, located on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. Esmer House is a Prader-Willi syndrome specialist care home.

1. Voyage Care: Esmer House

Voyage Care: Esmer House, located on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC. Esmer House is a Prader-Willi syndrome specialist care home. Photo: Voyage Care: Esmer House

Photo Sales
Thistle Hill Hall received an overall Outstanding rating by the CQC. The assisted living residence is located on Debdale Lane, Mansfield. Thistle Hill Hall specialises in treating individuals with severe and enduring mental health needs and often behaviours which may be a challenge.

2. Thistle Hill Hall

Thistle Hill Hall received an overall Outstanding rating by the CQC. The assisted living residence is located on Debdale Lane, Mansfield. Thistle Hill Hall specialises in treating individuals with severe and enduring mental health needs and often behaviours which may be a challenge. Photo: Eddie Jordan/Google

Photo Sales
Ashcroft Care Home, on Langton Road, Sutton, received an 'Outstanding' CQC rating. This care home offers the latest in luxurious living: the home has its own tea room, hair salon, massage and pamper parlour.

3. Ashcroft Care Home

Ashcroft Care Home, on Langton Road, Sutton, received an 'Outstanding' CQC rating. This care home offers the latest in luxurious living: the home has its own tea room, hair salon, massage and pamper parlour. Photo: Ashcroft Care Home

Photo Sales
Sutton House, run by MGB Care Services Ltd (Residential Services) on Kirkby Road, received an 'Outstanding' rating from the CQC.

4. Sutton House

Sutton House, run by MGB Care Services Ltd (Residential Services) on Kirkby Road, received an 'Outstanding' rating from the CQC. Photo: Milewood Individual Care and Support

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CQCMansfieldAshfieldEngland
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice