Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

1 . RUINS OF CHURCH OF ALL SAINTS Grade: I. Location: RUINS OF CHURCH OF ALL SAINTS, Annesley, Annesley Park, Ashfield. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE Grade: I. Location: CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE, Buttery Lane, Non Civil Parish, Teversal, Sutton. Photo: CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE/National World Photo Sales