Photos: 10 listed buildings and structures in Ashfield – includes grade I and grade II*

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:03 BST
There are over a hundred listed buildings and structures in the Ashfield area, but here are a selection from the Ashfield area.

Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

How to view more

For information about listed buildings and how to apply for a listed status, visit www.ashfield.gov.uk/planning-building-control/heritage-conservation/historic-environment/.

For all listed buildings and structures in Ashfield, see: historicengland.org.uk/.

Grade: I. Location: RUINS OF CHURCH OF ALL SAINTS, Annesley, Annesley Park, Ashfield.

1. RUINS OF CHURCH OF ALL SAINTS

Grade: I. Location: RUINS OF CHURCH OF ALL SAINTS, Annesley, Annesley Park, Ashfield. Photo: Chad

Grade: I. Location: CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE, Buttery Lane, Non Civil Parish, Teversal, Sutton.

2. CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE

Grade: I. Location: CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE, Buttery Lane, Non Civil Parish, Teversal, Sutton. Photo: CHURCH OF ST KATHARINE/National World

Grade: II*. Location: CHURCH OF ST MARY MAGDALENE, Church Avenue, Non Civil Parish, Sutton.

3. Church of St Mary Magdalene

Grade: II*. Location: CHURCH OF ST MARY MAGDALENE, Church Avenue, Non Civil Parish, Sutton. Photo: stmary-sutton.org.uk

Grade: II*. Location: Annesley, Annesley Park, Ashfield.

4. Annesley Hall

Grade: II*. Location: Annesley, Annesley Park, Ashfield. Photo: Angela Ward

