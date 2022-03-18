Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan snapped this magnificent close-up of a great tit singing its heart out, perched on a branch over the Erewash Canal.

Photo: Talented readers capture these picture perfect moments across Notts

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photographs, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

Rita Needham captured this impressive close-up of a peregrine falcon, soaking up the sun on top of Eastwood Church.

Photo: Rita Needham

2. Idyllic view

This peaceful view taken by 28swphotography, shows the calm after the storms, and the flooding it left across the Erewash Valley.

Photo: 28swphotography

3. Picturesque view

David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous view, while walking along a track full of puddles, near Newthorpe.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Magnificent view

This stunning view of a tree silhouetted against a golden sunset was an impressive shot taken by Emilia Jaszkiewicz.

Photo: Emilia Jaszkiewicz

