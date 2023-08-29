News you can trust since 1952
Photo: Return of Nottinghamshire Day sees hundreds flock to Sherwood Forest

Nottinghamshire Day returned to the county – as hundreds flocked to Sherwood Forest to celebrate the area’s legacy.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

Nottinghamshire Day is an annual day celebrate ‘all things’ Nottinghamshire.

And following Nottinghamshire Day, on Friday, a celebration was held at Sherwood Forest at the weekend, with stalls in attendance from groups across the county, such as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Creswell Crags and Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum.

Visitors were invited to enjoy interactive events, activities, storytelling, guided walks, medieval musicians, and more.

The event follows a series of events and activities held on summer weekends at the forest as part of the site’s annual Robin Hood festival.

One of the highlights – and a crowd favourite – was an epic all-action arena show from the Sherwood Outlaws.

The iconic battle between some of Nottinghamshire’s most well-known figures saw Robin Hood take on the Sheriff of Nottingham, with some help

from familiar friends.

Here are a few photos from the weekend of Nottinghamshire Day…

1. Festival fun

The Castle Cleaning Crew stilt walkers welcoming visitors to the forest. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Sherwood Outlaws

Maid Marian bashing up a few Normans as part of the live-arena show. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Crowds

Spectators watching the battle for the Greenwood. Photo: Jason Chadwick

