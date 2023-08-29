Photo: Return of Nottinghamshire Day sees hundreds flock to Sherwood Forest
Nottinghamshire Day is an annual day celebrate ‘all things’ Nottinghamshire.
And following Nottinghamshire Day, on Friday, a celebration was held at Sherwood Forest at the weekend, with stalls in attendance from groups across the county, such as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Creswell Crags and Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum.
Visitors were invited to enjoy interactive events, activities, storytelling, guided walks, medieval musicians, and more.
The event follows a series of events and activities held on summer weekends at the forest as part of the site’s annual Robin Hood festival.
One of the highlights – and a crowd favourite – was an epic all-action arena show from the Sherwood Outlaws.
The iconic battle between some of Nottinghamshire’s most well-known figures saw Robin Hood take on the Sheriff of Nottingham, with some help
from familiar friends.
Here are a few photos from the weekend of Nottinghamshire Day…