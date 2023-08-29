Photo: Return of Nottinghamshire Day sees hundreds flock to Sherwood Forest

Nottinghamshire Day returned to the county – as hundreds flocked to Sherwood Forest to celebrate the area’s legacy.

Nottinghamshire Day is an annual day celebrate ‘all things’ Nottinghamshire.

And following Nottinghamshire Day, on Friday, a celebration was held at Sherwood Forest at the weekend, with stalls in attendance from groups across the county, such as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Creswell Crags and Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum.

Visitors were invited to enjoy interactive events, activities, storytelling, guided walks, medieval musicians, and more.

The event follows a series of events and activities held on summer weekends at the forest as part of the site’s annual Robin Hood festival.

One of the highlights – and a crowd favourite – was an epic all-action arena show from the Sherwood Outlaws.

The iconic battle between some of Nottinghamshire’s most well-known figures saw Robin Hood take on the Sheriff of Nottingham, with some help

from familiar friends.

Here are a few photos from the weekend of Nottinghamshire Day…

1 . Festival fun The Castle Cleaning Crew stilt walkers welcoming visitors to the forest. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2 . Sherwood Outlaws Maid Marian bashing up a few Normans as part of the live-arena show. Photo: Jason Chadwick