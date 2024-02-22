Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cameras were installed by park rangers at various sites around the park that have no public access, in the hopes of spotting some of the park’s wildlife inhabitants as they enjoyed Vicar Water undisturbed.

Since installation a variety of animals have been captured on the cameras including roe deer, foxes and most recently a Eurasian Woodcock, which hasn’t ever been recorded on site at the park before and is noted as a conservation concern on the UK Red List.

Councillor Emma Oldham, portfolio holder for biodiversity and environmental services at Newark and Sherwood Council said: “Vicar Water is a fantastic asset to our district and whilst there are so many areas of the park that can be enjoyed by visitors, I think these photos really showcase the importance of safeguarding protected areas just for wildlife and how valuable they are for supporting biodiversity.

A fantastic fox was captured on camera at Vicar Water Country Park.

“It is brilliant to catch a glimpse at some of the wonderful wildlife that share our district with us, including rare and exciting species, and I can’t wait to see what we spot next in our parks and green spaces.”

Over the years Vicar Water Country Park has transformed into a thriving green space for visitors to enjoy, with an abundance of biodiversity and wildlife too.