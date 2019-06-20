Phase one plans submitted for massive Thoresby Colliery development

Plans for phase one of a 800 home development on Thoresby Colliery have been submitted for approval.

The first phase could see 135 homes built by Harron Homes Ltd off Ollerton Road, near Edwinstowe.

An aerial shot of Thoresby Colliery.

The plans were submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council, which approved outline planning permission for the whole development in 2017.

The first stage could see family homes with three, four and five bedrooms built.

Some even boasting walk in wardrobes, double garages and studies.

Thoresby Colliery, Nottinghamshire’s last deep mine, closed in July 2015 after 90 years of production.

Miners at the colliery which closed in 2015.

A spokesman from Harron Homes said: "This proposal creates a responsive development that is robust, legible, accessible and sustainable.

"The design delivers a safe and attractive environment, a desirable place that will stand the test of time and that people will be proud of and want to inhabit for may years to come.

"The development will make a positive addition to the area of Edwinstowe and a vital contribution to the local housing needs."

It is thought the whole development could take 10 years to complete – it will also include a retirement village, primary school and leisure facilities, as well as a 300-acre country park.

A plan for one of the homes Harron Homes plans to build.

Trees surrounding phase one will be "largely retained".