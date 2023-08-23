Pharmacy Summer Bank Holiday opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots

Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28).

Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collect your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.

Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, August 28.

Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Monday, August 28.

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from 10am to 4pm on Monday, August 28.

Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, August 28.