Pharmacy Bank Holiday opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).

Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collect your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.

Pharmacy opening times

Boots Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from10am to 4pm

Peak Pharmacy Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed.