Petition to resurface 'dangerous' Clipstone road littered with potholes

Motorists are being urged to back a campaign calling for repairs to be made to Clipstone’s pothole-plagued roads.

Councillor Michael Brown, Newark and Sherwood District Council's conservative councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone has launched a petition urging Nottinghamshire County Council to provide extra funding for road repairs.

Mansfield Road, Clipstone. (Picture: Sherwood Conservatives)

His petition calls on the county council to completely resurface Mansfield Road, which Coun Brown says is 'dangerous' for motorists thanks to the poor condition of the road surface.

"I have been talking to residents who have complained about the road, which gets worse as you get to the headstocks.

"When it rains the road becomes flooded - the kerbs are high and the water is just going over the top of them and not draining.

"Cars are going through the deep water and aquaplaning, and drivers can't see the deep potholes leading to vehicles being damaged.

"Drivers are hitting deep holes and its dangerous."

Coun Brown set up the petition in a bid to lobby the County Council to resurface the length of the road, which he says has been neglected 'for far too long'.

"The last time this road was resurfaced must have been around 18 years ago, it's an absolute nightmare.

"Usually roads at least have their top dressing repaired every eight to 10 years.

"The amount of traffic that uses Mansfield Road has risen in the last 10 years, which has had a major impact on the surface of the road.

"The roads in the area have just not had investment - some avenues are just as bad.

"These roads have been neglected for far too long, and the people of Clipstone deserve to drive through their village without fear of damage to their vehicles."

Coun Brown is hoping to amass at least 1,500 signatures before the next full county council meeting in October.

For a pothole to be considered a safety defect it must be at least 40mm deep in the road surface or 20mm deep in a footway for the county council to fix it.

A paper version of the petition is available in the Post Office, and the Co-Op, and can also be signed online here: sherwoodconservatives.com/campaigns/mansfieldroadpetition

To report a pothole visit: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/roads/potholes