Petition set up to save popular club in Sutton from demolition

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield Council seeking permission to demolish the club – known as Joey’s – on High Pavement, and replace it with a three-storey apartment block to the front of the site, and six terrace and four semi-detached family houses to the rear.

The applicant is listed as Rachael Oxspring, and a decision is expected by mid-October.

A number of objections to the scheme have been lodged with the council, from people who still use it as a place to drink and socialise, or as members of the groups that it hosts, such as darts and poker teams.

More than 70 people have already signed the petition at change.org/p/save-joeys

The petition, launched by Martin Dudley, says: “Joey’s has been a part of the community for many, many years and most people in the area have a connection to it, either personally or through friends and family.“It is a safe space for a lot of the older people in our community to be able to socialise in a warm, friendly environment.

“If Joey’s disappears a lot of these people will become alone and isolated. Joeys has been a hub for the community, helping out when needed.”

Comments submitted directly to the council include calls to protect local businesses.

Ross Booth, of Sutton, writes: “This should not be allowed to go ahead. This is a landmark in Sutton every on knows this social club. I go myself to play poker there once a month and pop in for a drink as well.”

And Laura Ross, owner of Star Boutique on King Street in Sutton, said: “I strongly object to this. We need local businesses open, Sutton needs help with keeping what we have, not taking it away.

“More flats/housing for down-and-out people who aren't going to be working and putting money into the system, absolutely crazy idea.”

Rachael Oxspring is in the Nottingham Property Department of the Diocese of Nottingham.