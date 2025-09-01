‘Persistent Mansfield nuisance’ is now behind bars

A man who has been a ‘persistent nuisance’ to shoppers in Mansfield has been jailed after breaching an order forbidding him from entering the town centre.

Alan Smith, 52, was found in a pub in the Market Square on the afternoon of August 14, a breach of a Community Protection Order issued earlier in the year in response to his persistent antisocial behaviour.

Smith, who had previously been given a suspended jail sentence for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly, was also in breach of bail conditions specifically banning him from public houses in the area.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day Smith, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, was jailed for five months.

PC Louise Martin, of the town centre policing team, said: “Smith has been a persistent nuisance in and around the town centre and has been responsible for a disproportionate amount of drunken and antisocial behaviour.

“He has been given plenty of chances to change his behaviour and was only recently spared a jailed sentence for assaulting my colleague.

“I am pleased for everyone in the town centre that he has now been jailed, and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others that we won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour in our town.”