'Perfect Christmas present' as Lashes Foundation helps Elsie from Sutton reach her wheelchair target

The Lashes Foundation, has donated the final £1,500 – to help eight-year-old Elsie Novell reach her wheelchair fundraising target before Christmas.

Your Chad told the story this week of Elsie, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 18 months, and was desperately trying to raise money to fund the new wheelchair.

We also wrote about the Lashes Foundation, which was set up in memory of Evie Wilson who sadly passed away at the age of thirteen earlier this year – with Evie’s parents Emma and Lee Wilson having the aim of providing help to those in need, in their daughter’s name.

Elsie in her existing wheelchair, which she has had for five years and has now outgrown.

Reading our story, Lynsey Wells, who runs the social media account for Elsie’s fundraising page, got in touch with the Lashes Foundation who voted unanimously to make their biggest donation yet to hit Elsie’s target in time for Christmas.

Elsie’s ecstatic mum Charlotte Novell said: “It’s just the perfect Christmas present, we’re just astounded at the generosity of Evie's family.

"I read the story about Evie and the foundation on the Chad website, Lynsey got in touch with them and they came back almost immediately to say they would donate the full £1,500 to reach our target.

"It’s absolutely wonderful knowing we have the money, meaning we can get her new chair as soon as she has had her spinal surgery.”

Emma said: “Lynsey got in touch with us on behalf of Elsie after seeing our story in the Chad.

"I went straight to the trustees and we all agreed immediately that we should help – it’s exactly what the Foundation was set up for and I’m so glad we can help her get a new wheelchair.

"They didn’t ask for a specific amount and were grateful for whatever we could give, but myself and trustee Kelly discussed it and immediately agreed we needed to help them reach target before Christmas.”

Elsie will undergo spinal surgery in the new year and will then purchase the new chair at some point in 2022.