People urged to be vigilant after incidents on Annesley Woodhouse street

Police are urging people to be vigilant following an attempted robbery and a second suspicious incident on the same Annesley Woodhouse street.

A woman in her 50s was firstly walking home from work when a hooded man on a bike came alongside her and attempted to snatch her handbag.

The incident happened at 11.27pm on February 1 at the junction of Sherwood Street and Main Street, in Annesley Woodhouse.

Police have been looking into this offence since then, and were notified about a separate incident on Friday, February 7 around 11.50pm, in the same vicinity of Sherwood Street.

An unknown man reportedly approached a woman sitting alone in her car on this occasion, asked her what street they were on, and then demanded she put down her window.

When she refused, he walked away in the direction of Forest Road. Police inquiries remain ongoing into both incidents.

Police Constable Abby Mason said: “We’re aware these sorts of incidents cause concern in the community.

“While our investigations are very much ongoing, I would ask that the public remain vigilant in light of these two reports.

“We are aware of similar instances in the area in recent weeks, so we would encourage people to report anything suspicious to us.

“I’d also ask anyone with CCTV in the area to check their footage and to let us know if they have captured a man on a bike with dark clothing at the relevant times.

“Likewise, if you have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation please come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 760 of 1 February 2025.