Pensioner hits out over potholes on 'neglected' Kirkby road

A Kirkby pensioner has hit out at Nottinghamshire County Council over the state of a well-used road in the town.

Paul Simpson, 80, has criticised Nottinghamshire County Council and Via East Midlands, which maintains the county's roads for the state of Diamond Avenue in Kirkby, which is littered with potholes.

Diamond Avenue, Kirkby (Picture: Google)

READ MORE: Pensioner left without a car after Ashfield pothole 'obliterates tyre'

Mr Simspon, who lives on the Coxmoor Estate and drives on Diamond Avenue daily, says the council is 'ignoring' the potholes on the road.

He added: "I'm not saying they are deep potholes by any means, but you'd be pushed to go a meter without seeing a crack.

"It's horrendous from Diamond Avenue's junction with Derby Road, I'm weaving up and down to avoid the potholes.

"A cyclist or motorcyclist could be affected."

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire Police asked to investigate a seagull stealing chips in latest series of silly ‘emergency’ calls

Mr Simpson, who has lived in Kirkby since 1970, says the road is particularly bad when compared with others in Kirkby, and that the road surface has been getting worse for the last two years.

"As soon as any repairs become necessary along Coxmoor Road, they are quickly carried out, whereas very little appears to have been done to Diamond Avenue.

"As soon as a crack appears, part of the road is properly resurfaced - why ignore Diamond Avenue when it is a bus route?

"Even side streets off Lowmoor road are free of potholes."

READ MORE: Kirkby College prom night in pictures

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero said: “Complaints about pot holes are one of the most common reasons that constituents get in touch with me, because they can cause so much nuisance to local residents.

“Nottinghamshire County Council has responsibility for keeping our roads in good repair and in this case, as with all that are reported to me, I have got in touch with the Highways Department to see what they can do about it.

“Local authority budgets might be under extreme strain due to swingeing government cuts in recent years, but it is very important to local road users that roads are well kept and safe to use.”

READ MORE: Kirkby mum downed wine before crashing into central reservation

Ian Patchett, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We are aware of surface deterioration on Diamond Avenue in Kirkby and the road is being inspected for possible inclusion in a future surfacing programme.

“In the meantime, we will continue to regularly inspect the road and make safety repairs as necessary.

“Over 60 repairs have been made on Diamond Avenue over the past year to keep the carriageway safe for road users.

“Structural patching works took place on Coxmoor Road last year to prepare the road for planned surface dressing this summer.

“We urge members of the public to report any potholes they find either by calling 0300 500 80 80 or by visiting the Nottinghamshire County Council website.”