Pensioner caught by England's “most prolific” speed camera in Sutton says signage “not fit for purpose”

A pensioner who was fined after being caught by the “most prolific” speed camera in England says signage on it’s approach is “not fit for purpose”.

Norman Tate, 80, was snapped by the camera driving at 45mph in a 30mph section of the A38 less than 100 metres long – at a 22-traffic light junction near Sutton In Ashfield.

The grandfather-of-two, had a clean driving licence for 25 years before the incident on February 1 last year. As the road splits into four lanes at the junction there is just one 30mph sign as the speed limit drops from 50mph to 30mph. Before it drops to 50mph the speed limit is 70mph.

However Norman says if there is a high-sided vehicle in the inside lane the sign is obscured while approaching it. The camera at the junction near Ashfield Fire Station has been dubbed the “most prolific in England” after catching out 17,498 drivers between January and October last year.

Speaking about it, Norman said: “This is a serious issue, it’s the most prolific camera in the country. The reason it’s prolific is it’s not fit for purpose – the road signage is totally inadequate and it’s catching innocent people out.

"There should be slow signs marked physically on the road and count downs to the 30mph zone should be painted on the road."

Speaking about receiving the speeding ticket, Norman, from Chesterfield, said: “I thought, I don’t do 45 in a 30 when I know I’m in a 30.” Norman, who has experience designing traffic calming measures as a chartered civil engineer, was eventually summoned to magistrates court after failing to respond to the fine.

He pleaded guilty to speeding and was handed four penalty points and around £650 in fines after mitigation regarding poor signage at the junction. Speaking about the junction, he said: “The design is totally inadequate for such a dangerous junction.

"I’m trying to save somebody’s life – it’s a very dangerous road and a very dangerous junction. They need to put forward a road package that will slow people down to go through that junction at 30mph.

"If they do that, the only people the cameras will catch from now on are idiots – not people with clean licences. There should be slow signs marked physically on the road and count downs to the 30mph zone should be painted on the road. The limit is there to stop fatalities.”

Your Chad has approached both Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership for comment.