Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield is getting another six neighbourhood PCs – often referred to as ‘Bobbies on the beat – taking the total for the town to 24 and and a further 15 response officers – officers dispatched in patrol cars across the force to answer public calls for help, including emergency blue light calls – to bring its total up to 65.

It is also getting five new response sergeants to take the town’s total now to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkby will share six new neighbourhood PCs with Hucknall – bringing the number for the two towns to 20 – and an additional 10 new response officers, taking its total to 40.

Mansfield, Kirkby and Ollerton will be seeing an increase in police officers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Ollerton is also getting more police with five new response officers to bring its total to 25 and six new neighbourhood PCs – shared with Retford – which brings the total for the two towns up to 22.

In total, 187 officers will redeployed into high-visibility neighbourhood policing and response roles in communities across Nottinghamshire over the next year.

It comes as PCC Caroline Henry (Con) announced her intention to maintain officer numbers at more than 2,400 – as well as 150 PCSOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel meeting on February 5, Mrs Henry revealed that, following a demand review, the force was set to reallocate 105 PCs to neighbourhood policing roles and 72 PCs and 10 sergeants to response policing roles.

A pledge for officers to attend all burglaries will also be maintained and the force will have a dedicated lead for shop thefts, as part of the plans.

Mrs Henry also asked the panel to support her intention to increase the council tax precept by 4.8 per cent for the year.

She said: “Police officer numbers is one of the key issues that people tell me is important to them when I’m out and about in the community - and our engagement and consultation exercise has also shown a real strength of feeling around this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a difficult balance to get right, as staffing costs make up around two thirds of all Nottinghamshire Police’s expenditure.

"But through some prudent efficiency savings, some additional Government grants and a modest increase in the council tax precept, we can safeguard those high police officer numbers that people want to see in their neighbourhoods.

“The force is looking to redeploy more officers to those high-visibility neighbourhood policing roles, and these budget plans mean the resources remain in place to do that.”

The budget plans identify £5.2m of savings and efficiencies to help reduce the burden on the taxpayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes £2m of efficiencies due to service redesigns, removal of temporary posts and the conclusion of fixed-term contracts.

A total of £2.5m has been found from investment income and reduced interest paid on loans, while £700,000 has been found through savings from premises, computing, supplies and additional income.