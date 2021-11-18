Keith, 71, sets up a display in the front garden of his Rainworth home to mark the occasion and to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

Although he tested positive for Covid in the build-up to Remembrance Sunday, he still managed to stage the display for a certain time.

Keith also helped to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Here is our photo gallery of the display, which included military memorabilia, life-size models of soldiers in uniform, poppies, wreaths, Union Jack flags and sandbags to replicate the trenches of the First World War.

1. Finishing touches Patriotic pensioner Keith Richards puts the finishing touches to his display. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Stuck in the trenches What it must have been like, stuck in the trenches during the First World War. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Life-size models Life-size models of sailors, soldiers and RAF crew helped to give the display a touch of reality. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Admired by neighbours Another shot of Keith's display, which was admired by neighbours and everyone walking by. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales