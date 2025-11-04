Pawsome soft play area opens for dogs who enjoy woof and tumble in Mansfield

Woof & Tumble, Mansfield is proving popular for playful pups

Playful pooches in Mansfield are making the most of a brand new indoor dog soft play centre – the first and only canine soft play facility in the East Midlands.

Whether you have a bouncy puppy, a nervous dog who prefers private play, or a group of friends looking for a unique space to meet up, Woof & Tumble offers a safe, secure, and fun environment for all breeds and personalities.

The launch of the soft play follows a major transformation for Mansfield Canine Centre, which previously operated as a doggy daycare for over five and a half years.

The facility is already proving popular with discerning dog owners with weekends fully booked for the rest of the year.

Mansfield’s very own indoor dog soft play centre is the ultimate playground designed just for dogs.

The purpose-built play area features slides, tunnels, ramps, tyres, swings, playhouses, puzzle toys, enrichment games, and both indoor and outdoor secure play space.

Nathan Edge, owner of Mansfield Canine Centre alongside his partner Emma, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the response. To see this level of excitement and support from the local community has been incredible. Our aim was to create something totally new for Mansfield – a place where dogs and their families can have fun together – and it’s amazing to see it already so loved.”

“Like many small businesses, we faced financial challenges that made daycare no longer sustainable,” Nathan added. “But our passion for dogs is what drives us, and we weren’t ready to walk away. Instead, we decided to be proactive and reinvent the business – creating something new, exciting, and truly unique for the area.”

Alongside the soft play, Mansfield Canine Centre is also nearing completion of its brand-new Raw Food & Pet Supplies Store, which will stock a wide range of raw food brands, treats, toys, and other pet essentials. The new shop is expected to open in the coming weeks, further expanding the centre’s offering for local pet owners.

Woof & Tumble Soft Play is located at Mansfield Canine Centre, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, and offers private 45-minute sessions available for solo play, small groups or birthday parties.