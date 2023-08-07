News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Paw-some week of fun for Mansfield teenager Holly Willoughby and her pets

A young Mansfield dog-lover got her summer break off to a paw-some start at the Young Kennel Club’s summer camp.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Holly Willoughby, aged 15, and her canine companions, Dodger, a cocker spaniel, and border collie Bea, joined more than 70 other youngsters aged seven-16 and their pets at the week-long camp.

Held at Rutland Showground, Oakham, Rutland, the campers had the chance to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music, alongside plenty of social activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The showground was transformed for a week as the young dog lovers took over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs and keeping them both healthy and active.

Holly Willoughby with Dodger at a Young Kennel Club summer camp. (Photo by: The Kennel Club)Holly Willoughby with Dodger at a Young Kennel Club summer camp. (Photo by: The Kennel Club)
Holly Willoughby with Dodger at a Young Kennel Club summer camp. (Photo by: The Kennel Club)
Most Popular

Helen Kerfoot, YKC spokeswoman, said: “We look forward to YKC Summer Camp every summer, it’s a real highlight of the year.

“We were delighted to welcome so many of our members, including Holly, Dodger and Bea, who enjoyed a busy and varied week of fun and games, as well as plenty of opportunities to train and compete alongside each other.

“Equipping youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner is so important, especially at a young age and, not only does Camp offer that, but the skills, knowledge and friendships that are created here can last a lifetime and are so important at encouraging the next generation into the wonderful world of dogs.”

Read More
Sutton woman's plea for help after dementia-suffering mum terrorised by ‘demonic...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

YKC said its summer camp was “a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a range of dog training and social events”.

The programme was packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that kept attendees busy from morning till night. A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities includes a quiz night and sports evening.

YKC membership is for anyone aged six-24. It aims to educate young people in the care and training of dogs and encourage young adults to enjoy participation in, and management of all activities connected with dogs.

Related topics:Holly WilloughbyMansfieldOakham