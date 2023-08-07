Paw-some week of fun for Mansfield teenager Holly Willoughby and her pets

Holly Willoughby, aged 15, and her canine companions, Dodger, a cocker spaniel, and border collie Bea, joined more than 70 other youngsters aged seven-16 and their pets at the week-long camp.

Held at Rutland Showground, Oakham, Rutland, the campers had the chance to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music, alongside plenty of social activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The showground was transformed for a week as the young dog lovers took over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs and keeping them both healthy and active.

Holly Willoughby with Dodger at a Young Kennel Club summer camp. (Photo by: The Kennel Club)

Helen Kerfoot, YKC spokeswoman, said: “We look forward to YKC Summer Camp every summer, it’s a real highlight of the year.

“We were delighted to welcome so many of our members, including Holly, Dodger and Bea, who enjoyed a busy and varied week of fun and games, as well as plenty of opportunities to train and compete alongside each other.

“Equipping youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner is so important, especially at a young age and, not only does Camp offer that, but the skills, knowledge and friendships that are created here can last a lifetime and are so important at encouraging the next generation into the wonderful world of dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YKC said its summer camp was “a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a range of dog training and social events”.

The programme was packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that kept attendees busy from morning till night. A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities includes a quiz night and sports evening.