Pets - Four benefits of owning a pet

Paw-some Paws and Purr-fect Places: Mansfield and Ashfield’s best Kennels & Catteries

By Tracy Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 11:17 BST
When searching for the perfect temporary home for your beloved pet in Mansfield and Ashfield, it's reassuring to know you have highly-regarded options.

Based on glowing feedback and top ratings from Google Reviews, these local kennels and catteries are consistently praised for their exceptional care, pristine facilities, and dedicated staff.

Read on to discover the top-rated establishments where your dog or cat can enjoy a safe, happy, and stress-free "holiday" of their own.

1. Threethorne Boarding Cattery

2. Woodend Farm Complex

3. Dog About Town Pet Hotel

4. Wharf Cottage Boarding Kennels & Cattery

