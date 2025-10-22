Paw-some Paws and Purr-fect Places: Mansfield and Ashfield’s best Kennels & Catteries

Based on glowing feedback and top ratings from Google Reviews, these local kennels and catteries are consistently praised for their exceptional care, pristine facilities, and dedicated staff.
Read on to discover the top-rated establishments where your dog or cat can enjoy a safe, happy, and stress-free "holiday" of their own.
1. Threethorne Boarding Cattery
Threethorne Boarding Cattery, 226 Leeming Ln N, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9EX: Received 5 stars out of 95 reviews according to Google Photo: Google Maps
2. Woodend Farm Complex
Woodend Farm Complex, Chesterfield Rd, Huthwaite, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 2QJ: Was given 4.8 stars out of 291 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
3. Dog About Town Pet Hotel
Dog About Town Pet Hotel, 242 Blackwell Rd, Huthwaite, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 2RF: Was given 4.4 stars out of 69 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
4. Wharf Cottage Boarding Kennels & Cattery
Wharf Cottage Boarding Kennels & Cattery, Wharf Ln, Mansfield Rd, Tibshelf, Alfreton DE55 5NQ: Was given 4.7 stars out of 74 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps