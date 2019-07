Intertwining The Jam classics with his Style Council hits and solo material, Weller kept the crowd captivated and dancing on a warm summer evening, in the beautiful dappled sunlight of Sherwood Pines, Edwinstowe

Paul Weller fans Rob and two year old Ollie enjoying the gig at Sherwood Pines Glenn Ashley ugc Buy a Photo

